OMAK – An ensemble recital is planned Sunday, April 28, at North Omak Elementary School, 615 Oak St.
The event, featuring piano and string students of Okanogan Country Music Teachers Association members, starts at 3 p.m. It is open to the public. Admission is free, but donations for music scholarships will be accepted.
Guest ensembles include Second Strings, conducted by Roz Nau, and Mad Mallets, conducted by Mindy Sparks, North music teacher.
Teachers and performers are:
Roz Nau, Tonasket – Amber Eppel and Cole Rise; Kerrington Johansen and Evelyn Sheller.
Lois Rhoads, Tonasket – Lydia and Gwyndolyn Thompson; Grady and Janine Turnington.
Sandy Sheets, Omak – Ella Gann and Maci Sheets.
Kathleen Christensen, Omak – Leia and Laura Robeck; Bethany, Blair and Sheila Corson.
Second Strings - Angie Buursma, Layla Stidman, Patti Baumgardner, Wanda Antuna, Jonathan Haeger, Nola Casady, Elaina Halvorsen, Sandy Oberg. Group is composed of musicians of all ages and talents.
Mad Mallets – Lydia Schnake, Alixander Duran, Annabelle Tallant, Isabel Castro, Fin and Leo McElderry, Bethany Corson, Jaylynn Comeslast, Garrett Hoover, Daniel Ponce and Isabella Ramirez. Group is composed of second- and third-graders.
