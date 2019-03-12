WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is seeking entries for the fifth annual Congressional Art Competition.
All high school students in central Washington are eligible to participate.
Every spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition. Last year’s winner was Karen Billingsley of Ephrata High School for her entry “1965.”
The winning entry will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, and this year’s winner will receive two airline tickets to visit Washington, D.C., and attend a reception hosted by the Congressional Institute, Newhouse said. The winning artwork also will be featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.
Honorable mention winners will be invited to have their works hang in one of Newhouse’s district offices.
Artworks can include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated and photography.
The deadline for submissions is April 26 to one of Newhouse’s district offices in Richland and Yakima or, for Okanogan and Douglas counties’ residents, by contacting Jessica McCarthy, Twisp, at 509-433-7760.
More information is available at https://newhouse.house.gov/services/art-competition.
