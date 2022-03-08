DENVER, Colo. – Entries are sought for the Western Governors’ Foundation Celebrate the West regional art competition for high school students.
The visual arts challenge is open to high school students in the 16 Western states and three U.S. territories whose governors participate in the bipartisan Western Governors’ Association.
Students in grades nine through 12 can submit a digital copy of their entry via email, along with their entry form, to WGAart@westgov.org by April 30.
Organizers said students are encouraged to think about what the West means to them, what it means to call the West home, what’s been learned about its past and what the future might look like.
State winners will be announced on or before May 7. Regional winners will be announced at the Western Governors’ Association’s annual meeting July 26-28 in Coeur d’Alene Idaho.
The original artwork must be two-dimensional. Eligible media include painting (oil, watercolor, acrylic, etc.), drawing (pencil, colored pencil, charcoal, ink, markers, pastels, etc.), lithography, silkscreen, mixed media, computer graphics and collage. No photography or video-based submissions will be accepted.
The unframed artwork submitted shall not be smaller than eight by 10 inches nor larger than 24 by 36 inches unless prior approval is given to the student by the foundation.
More information is at https://westgov.org/celebrate-the-west/competition/2022-competition.
