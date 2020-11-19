WENATCHEE - North Central Educational Service District has been awarded a $87,600 grant to establish connections and offer ongoing learning and resources to family, friend and neighbor caregivers in Okanogan County.
The award is part of the state Department of Commerce child care partnership grants program, which has awarded funds across the state to develop community-based plans for expanding child care capacity.
The ESD, which serves school districts in the region, will join with community-based organizations including Apple STEM Network, Catholic Charities Serving Central Washington, Coalition for Children and Families of NCW, Family Health Centers, NCW Libraries, Omak and Tonasket school districts and Wenatchee Valley College.
“We are thrilled to have been awarded the child care partnership grant,” said Michelle Price, ESD superintendent. “Family, friends and neighbors play a critical role in the growth and development of the children they serve. Partnering with community-based organizations to provide support and training for this vital group of caregivers will expand the skills and support system to positively impact the health, foundational skills and well-being of children across Okanogan County.”
Listening sessions and conversations with community stakeholders identified the primary type of child care was informal family, friends and neighbors care, said ESD officials.
An absence of child care centers per capita across the rural and remote region has limited the investment in professional learning opportunities in the region for informal caregivers.
The grant will enable the ESD and its partners to establish relationships with caregivers and regional partners, offer opportunities for ongoing learning, share best practices for developmentally appropriate care, build a foundation for addressing ongoing needs of providers, strategically expand child care capacity in rural communities and increase accessibility of care for isolated families in Okanogan County, said the ESD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.