flowers

Flowers are lined up in the floriculture area.

 Brock Hires | The Chronicle

Thursday, Sept 5

All day PUD youth pole climb

9 a.m. Market steer judging Steer barn/market area

9 a.m. Swine judging Swine barn

9 a.m. Rabbit judging Rabbit barn

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Junior, intermediate and senior Rodeo, north arenas

horse fitting and showing classes,

youth halter classes; riding classes

10 a.m. FFA/4-H produce judging contest Horticulture building

10:30 a.m. Magician Jeff Martin Stage

11 a.m. PUD safety trailer demonstration

11:30 a.m. Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Stage

Noon to 3 p.m. FFA tractor driving contest Near rodeo arena

12:30 p.m. Joe Stoddard, comedy and music Stage

1 p.m. Bottle baby calf show Beef show ring

1 p.m. Market lamb judging Sheep barn

1 p.m. Carnival starts

1:30 p.m. Musician Gregory Johnston Stage

1:30 p.m. Grade and purebred breeding class Beef barn

2 p.m. PUD safety trailer demonstration

3:30 p.m. Magician Jeff Martin Stage

4:30 p.m. Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Stage

4:30 p.m. Little people fitting and showing Sheep barn

5:30 p.m. Musician Nicole Unser Stage

6 p.m. Lads and lassies competition Sheep barn

6:30 p.m. Cat classes and fashion show Cat barn

6:30 p.m. Youth horsemanship class Rodeo arena

7 p.m. Fair queen pageant Stage

8 p.m. Fun Flix outdoor movie South end

10 p.m. Fairgrounds close

Friday, Sept 6

9 a.m. Fitting and showing classes All barns

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Youth Western, trail, English North arenas

and driving classes

10:30 a.m. Magician Jeff Martin Stage

11 a.m. Poultry fitting and showing Poultry barn

11 a.m. PUD safety trailer demonstration

11 a.m. Carnival starts

11:30 a.m. Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Stage

12:30 a.m. Joe Stoddard, comedy and music Stage

1 p.m. Bottle baby calf show Beef show ring

2 p.m. Magician Jeff Martin Stage

2 p.m. PUD safety trailer demonstration

3 p.m. Musician Casey Martin Stage

4 p.m. Queen’s luncheon Annex

4 p.m. Nashville Stars Stage

4:30 p.m. Dynamic duos competition Sheep barn

5 p.m. Adult fitting and showing Sheep barn

6 p.m. Robert Henry Band Stage

6:30 p.m. Cat fitting and showing Cat barn

7 p.m. ProWest Rodeo

7 p.m. Rabbit agility Rabbit barn

7:30 p.m. Joe Stoddard, comedy and music Stage

9 p.m. Night Riders Stage

Midnight Fairgrounds close

Saturday, Sept 7

8 a.m. to noon Horse games Rodeo, north arenas

9 p.m. Fairgrounds open to the public

9 p.m. FFA/4-H livestock judging, followed

by agronomy judging

10 a.m. Round robin fitting and showing South end

contest, small animals

10 a.m. Magician Jeff Martin Stage

10 a.m. How to make fire starters demonstration Girl Scouts

11 a.m. Best-dressed rabbit contests Rabbit barn

11 a.m. Round robin fitting and showing South end

contest, large animals

11 a.m. Carnival starts

11 a.m. Nashville Stars Stage

Noon Eating contests Stage

12:30 p.m. Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Stage

1 p.m. Horse racing Grandstand

1 p.m. Team roping and barrel racing Rodeo arena

2 p.m. Poultry costume contest Poultry barn

2 p.m. PUD safety trailer demonstration

2:45 p.m. Joe Stoddard, comedy and music Stage

3 p.m. Market stock auction Berg Pavilion

4 p.m. Nicole Unser Stage

5:30 p.m. Company Band Stage

6 p.m. Lashing, how to make a table demonstration Girl Scouts

7 p.m. ProWest Rodeo Rodeo arena

7:30 p.m. Robert Henry Band Stage

9 p.m. Radio ‘80s Stage

Midnight Fairgrounds close

Sunday, Sept 8

8 a.m. Worship with Nicole Unser and Stage

cowboy church with Al Parsons

8 a.m. Rabbit barn awards Rabbit barn

9:30 p.m. Parade of champions Stage

10 a.m. Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Stage

11 a.m. Carnival starts

11 a.m. Horse races North end

11 a.m. Nicole Unser Stage

Noon Kids’ horse playday Rodeo arena

12:30 p.m. Lota Duarte Stage

1 p.m. Fur and feather auction Berg Brothers Pavilion

2 p.m. Okanogan County fair queen coronation Stage

3 p.m. Fair closes

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.