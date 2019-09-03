Thursday, Sept 5
All day PUD youth pole climb
9 a.m. Market steer judging Steer barn/market area
9 a.m. Swine judging Swine barn
9 a.m. Rabbit judging Rabbit barn
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Junior, intermediate and senior Rodeo, north arenas
horse fitting and showing classes,
youth halter classes; riding classes
10 a.m. FFA/4-H produce judging contest Horticulture building
10:30 a.m. Magician Jeff Martin Stage
11 a.m. PUD safety trailer demonstration
11:30 a.m. Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Stage
Noon to 3 p.m. FFA tractor driving contest Near rodeo arena
12:30 p.m. Joe Stoddard, comedy and music Stage
1 p.m. Bottle baby calf show Beef show ring
1 p.m. Market lamb judging Sheep barn
1 p.m. Carnival starts
1:30 p.m. Musician Gregory Johnston Stage
1:30 p.m. Grade and purebred breeding class Beef barn
2 p.m. PUD safety trailer demonstration
3:30 p.m. Magician Jeff Martin Stage
4:30 p.m. Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Stage
4:30 p.m. Little people fitting and showing Sheep barn
5:30 p.m. Musician Nicole Unser Stage
6 p.m. Lads and lassies competition Sheep barn
6:30 p.m. Cat classes and fashion show Cat barn
6:30 p.m. Youth horsemanship class Rodeo arena
7 p.m. Fair queen pageant Stage
8 p.m. Fun Flix outdoor movie South end
10 p.m. Fairgrounds close
Friday, Sept 6
9 a.m. Fitting and showing classes All barns
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Youth Western, trail, English North arenas
and driving classes
10:30 a.m. Magician Jeff Martin Stage
11 a.m. Poultry fitting and showing Poultry barn
11 a.m. PUD safety trailer demonstration
11 a.m. Carnival starts
11:30 a.m. Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Stage
12:30 a.m. Joe Stoddard, comedy and music Stage
1 p.m. Bottle baby calf show Beef show ring
2 p.m. Magician Jeff Martin Stage
2 p.m. PUD safety trailer demonstration
3 p.m. Musician Casey Martin Stage
4 p.m. Queen’s luncheon Annex
4 p.m. Nashville Stars Stage
4:30 p.m. Dynamic duos competition Sheep barn
5 p.m. Adult fitting and showing Sheep barn
6 p.m. Robert Henry Band Stage
6:30 p.m. Cat fitting and showing Cat barn
7 p.m. ProWest Rodeo
7 p.m. Rabbit agility Rabbit barn
7:30 p.m. Joe Stoddard, comedy and music Stage
9 p.m. Night Riders Stage
Midnight Fairgrounds close
Saturday, Sept 7
8 a.m. to noon Horse games Rodeo, north arenas
9 p.m. Fairgrounds open to the public
9 p.m. FFA/4-H livestock judging, followed
by agronomy judging
10 a.m. Round robin fitting and showing South end
contest, small animals
10 a.m. Magician Jeff Martin Stage
10 a.m. How to make fire starters demonstration Girl Scouts
11 a.m. Best-dressed rabbit contests Rabbit barn
11 a.m. Round robin fitting and showing South end
contest, large animals
11 a.m. Carnival starts
11 a.m. Nashville Stars Stage
Noon Eating contests Stage
12:30 p.m. Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Stage
1 p.m. Horse racing Grandstand
1 p.m. Team roping and barrel racing Rodeo arena
2 p.m. Poultry costume contest Poultry barn
2 p.m. PUD safety trailer demonstration
2:45 p.m. Joe Stoddard, comedy and music Stage
3 p.m. Market stock auction Berg Pavilion
4 p.m. Nicole Unser Stage
5:30 p.m. Company Band Stage
6 p.m. Lashing, how to make a table demonstration Girl Scouts
7 p.m. ProWest Rodeo Rodeo arena
7:30 p.m. Robert Henry Band Stage
9 p.m. Radio ‘80s Stage
Midnight Fairgrounds close
Sunday, Sept 8
8 a.m. Worship with Nicole Unser and Stage
cowboy church with Al Parsons
8 a.m. Rabbit barn awards Rabbit barn
9:30 p.m. Parade of champions Stage
10 a.m. Ventriloquist Vikki Gasko Stage
11 a.m. Carnival starts
11 a.m. Horse races North end
11 a.m. Nicole Unser Stage
Noon Kids’ horse playday Rodeo arena
12:30 p.m. Lota Duarte Stage
1 p.m. Fur and feather auction Berg Brothers Pavilion
2 p.m. Okanogan County fair queen coronation Stage
3 p.m. Fair closes
