OKANOGAN – Now’s the time to think about exhibits for the Okanogan County Fair, planned for Sept. 8-11, say fair officials.
The fair welcomes new exhibitors, they noted.
The fair premium book, available at several locations throughout the county, contains general rules, categories of entries and specific rules for each area.
“Make a long list - you’ll enjoy the fair more if you participate, and it costs nothing to exhibit,” say officials “Show off your crafts, display your best garden produce or walk your livestock in the show ring. There are even categories for commercial displays and exhibits to advertise your local business.”
“Consider registering any item that might be ready in early September, especially garden produce and flowers – often a given garden vegetable will ripen off the desired schedule but another will be unexpectedly perfect,” said fair officials.
As the fair dates near, folks should prepare entries according to rules in the premium book. Questions about entry preparation may be directed to barn supervisors; contact information is in the premium book.
Entry check-in is from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the fairgrounds. Entries should be picked up after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
“Judging happens during the fair itself, and premium points are awarded to the best entries. Premium points mean prize money And ribbons and glory,” fair officials said.
