Vegetables - Layla Buzzard, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Kara McMillan, Twisp, junior, grand.
Flower garden - Layla Buzzard, Twisp, intermediate, grand.
Fruits, nuts, berries - Kaydence Carrington, Pateros, intermediate, grand.
Other garden produce - Nathon Randall, Okanogan, junior, reserve. Bayne Buzzard, Twisp, primary, grand. James McMillan, Twisp, primary, reserve.
Cut or dried flower arrangements - Kara McMillan, Twisp, junior, reserve.
Electricity project, item or display - Joshua Greenleaf, Tonasket, intermediate, grand.
Welded item - Aden Weaser, Oroville, senior, grand.
Woodworking project - Mykensie Hugus, Oroville, senior, reserve. Grey Patterson, Winthrop, senior, grand.
Record books - Ayla McDonald, Twisp, senior, reserve. Sam Otonicar, Winthrop, senior, grand. Layla Buzzard, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, intermediate, grand. Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, junior, grand.
Recycled item - Kara McMillan, Twisp, junior, grand.
Quick breads - Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, junior, reserve.
Desserts, cookies, takes, fruit desserts, pies - Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Bayne Buzzard, Twisp, primary, reserve.
Dried foods and leathers - Kara McMillan, Twisp, junior, reserve and two grands.
Canned fruit, tomatoes and vegetables - Layla Buzzard, Twisp, intermediate, grand. Kara McMillan, Twisp, junior, reserve.
Canned fruit spreads, jelly, jams, preserves - Ayla McDonald, Twisp, senior, grand. Laylas Buzzard, Twisp, inermediate, reserve.
Bread baking activity-yeast breads - Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, intermediate, grand.
Bread baking activity-quick breads, loaves - Ayla McDonald, Twisp, senior, reserve.
Demonstration - Sam otonicar, Winthrop, senior, grand. Cody White, Twisp, senior, grand. MacSurface, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Sam Kaltenbach, Winthrop, junior, reserve. Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, junior, grand.
Illustrated talk - Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, intermediate, grand. Court Darwood, Twisp, junior, reserve.
Non-clothing sewing items-simple - Court Darwood, Twisp, junior, reserve. Kara McMillan, Twisp, junior, grand.
Hand-pieced/appliqued, quilted quilt-smal - Kaydence Carrington, Pateros, intermediate, grand.
Crocheted clothing - Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate, grand.
Fine arts-painting - Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate, grand.
Appliqued arts-paper crafts - Lane Darwood, Twisp, intermediate, grand.
Photography-scenic - Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, junior, grand.
Photography-animals - Addey Christmann, Okanogan, senior, grand. Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, junior, reserve.
Photography-close up - Layla Buzzard, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Joshua Greenleaf, Tonasket, intermediate, grand.
Livestock judging team - Tyler Darwood, Twisp, senior, reserve. Sam Otonicar, Winthrop, senior, reserve. Mckenna Ott, Twisp, senior, grand. Grey Patterson, Winthrop, senior, two reserves. Dusty Patterson, Winthrop, senior, reserve. Bodie Paul, Winthrop, senior, reserve. Nicholas White, Twisp, senior, grand. Shelby White, Twisp, senior, grand. Cody Wottlin, Winthrop, senior, grand. Sam Wottlin, Winthrop, senior, grand. Wrandie Bowen, Pateros, intermediate, grand. Layla Buzzard, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Lane Darwood, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Jacob Piechalski, Brewster, intermediate, reserve. Emma White, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Court Darwood, Twisp, junior, grand. Max Piechalski, Brewster, junior, reserve. Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, junior, grand. Robert Bowen, Pateros, primary, grand. Rilynn Carrington, Pateros, primary, grand. Trinity Daniels-Crump, Pateros, primary, grand.
Club booth - Chad Busching, Okanogan, intermediate, grand. Layla Buzzard, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Frank Eylar, Okanogan, intermediate, grand. Miranda Moore, Okanogan, intermediate, grand. Jacob Randall, Okanogan, intermediate, grand. Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, intermediate, grand. Ava Burrington, Twisp, junior, reserve. Tyler Busching, Okanogan, junior, grand. Evangeline Johnson, Twisp, junior, reserve. Kara McMillan, Twisp, junior, reserve. James McMillan, Twisp, junior, reserve. Nathon Randall, Okanogan, junior, grand. Helaina Remsberg, Twisp, junior, reserve. Colton Stansbury, Riverside, junior, grand. Kaylee Cole, Twisp, primary, reserve.
Archery - Chad Busching, Okanogan, intermediate, grand. Joshua Greenleaf, Tonasket, intermediate, reserve. Tyler Busching, Okanogan, junior, reserve. Colton Stansbury, Riverside, intermediate, grand.
.22 rifle, prone - Allie Eylar, Okanogan, senior, grand. Chad Busching, Okanogan, intermediate, reserve. Joshua Greenleaf, Tonasket, intermediate, grand. Ryann Park, Omak, junior, reserve. Colton Stansbury, Riverside, junior, grand.
.22 rifle, standing - Joshua Greenleaf, Tonasket, intermediate, grand. Miranda Moore, Okanogan, intermediate, reserve. Tyler Busching, Okanogan, junior, reserve. Colton Stansbury, Riverside, junior, grand.
.22 rifle, kneeling - Joshua Greenleaf, Tonasket, intermediate, grand.
Pellet rifle, prone - Chad Busching, Okanogan, inermediate, grand. Colton Stansbury, Riverside, junior, grand.
Pistol - Allie Eylar, Okanogan, senior, grand. Chad Busching, Okanogan, intermediate, reserve. Joshua Greenleaf, Tonasket, intermediate, grand.
Collections - Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, intermediate, reserve. Sam Kaltenbach, Winthrop, junior, grand.
