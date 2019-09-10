Paper mache sculpture, animal larger than 14 inches - Marjie Johnson, Okanogan, open, grand.
Paper mache sculpture, animal smaller than 13 inches - Cooper Townsend, Okanogan, junior open, reserve.
Water color paintings, portrait - Anahi Castillo, Omak, junior open, grand.
Acrylic paintings, still life - Michael Azzano, Omak, open, grand.
Acrylic paintings, miscellaneous - Eric Lind, Okanogan, junior open, reserve.
Ink, animal, fish or fowl - Hailey Smart, Okanogan, junior open, reserve.
Pencil, fish - Amy Fenison, Okanogan, open, grand.
Crayon, portrait - Ole Scott, Carlton, youth open, grand.
Leather stamped design miscellaneous medium item - Pooty Dagnon, Loomis, adult, grand.
Crafts not kits, miscellaneous large item - Gary Walker, Carlton, adult, grand.
Crafts not kits, miscellaneous small item - Brooke Hubbard, Okanogan, adult, reserve.
Glass etching/carving, large item - Kayla Gardinier, Tonasket, adult, grand and best glass etching (large) adult.
Model, pre-packaged kit, youth Lego model from kit - William Boers, Okanogan, open, reserve.
Model, non-kit, youth Lego model - Gillis Ward-Guthrie, Okanogan, youth open, grand.
Model, non-kit, miscellaneous - Rick Lewis, Winthrop, adult, grand.
Computer, graphics - Anahi Castillo, Omak, junior open, reserve.
Spinning, 25 yards or more hank, wool, two-ply - Diana McCown, Twisp, open, grand.
Spinning, 25 yards or more hank, wool blend, man-made fiber - Debby Sharp, Conconully, adult, reserve.
Spinning, knit item, small - Diana McCown, Twisp, open, grand. Katie Swanson, Winthrop, adult, reserve.
Weaving-hand-woven scarf - Ingrid Shallenberger, Omak, adult, reserve. Bobbi Turner, Omak, adult, grand.
Weaving-hand-woven dish towel - Ingrid Shallenberger, Omak, adult, grand. Lillie Smith, Winthrop, adult, reserve.
Furniture-woodworking, miscellaneous large item - Betty Roberts, Oroville, open, grand.
Household items, woodworking, miscellaneous - Mike Morris, Okanogan, adult, grand.
