Floriculture designs, mass arrangement - Bryson Buchanan, Omak, youth open, grand. Stetson Carden, Omak, youth open, reserve. Cora Lee Thompson, Omak adult, grand.
Floriculture designs, rose arrangement - Reva Reed, Winthrop, adult, reserve.
House plants, African violet - Amelia Anderson, Oroville, adult, grand.
House plants, blooming - Amelia Anderson, Oroville, adult, reserve.
Potted outdoor plants, planter - Cooper Ives, Okanogan, youth open, reserve. Ruby Reid, Brewster, junior open, reserve. Lori Wood, Okanogan, adult, grand.
Cut flowers, begonia, tuberous - Sheila Barnes, Loomis, adult, grand.
