Badge skill entry, Brownie - Lorelai Backus, Omak, reserve. Bethany Corson, Omak, grand.
Photography - Lorelai Backus, Omak, Brownie, grand. Bethany Corson, Omak, Brownie, grand. Kacey Rush, Omak, Brownie, grand. Serenity Rabenold, Okanogan, Cadette, two reserves. Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, Senior/Ambassador, reserve.
Canned goods - Emme Taylor, Omak, Daisy, reserve. Kacey Rush, Omak, Brownie, two reserves. Riley Taylor, Omak, Junior, grand. Serenity Rabenold, Okanogan, Cadette, grand.
Painting, drawing, paper craft, cards, etc. - Chloe Skinner, Okanogan, Junior, two grands and a reserve. Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, Senior/Ambassador, two reserves and a grand.
General art - Serenity Bates, Okanogan, Cadette, grand. Elisabeth Bedard, Omak, Senior/Ambassador, reserve and grand.
