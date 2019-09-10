Yeast breads, cinnamon rolls - Sally R. Alexander, Omak, adult, grand.
Quick breads and rolls, zucchini - Elaine Witters, Okanogan, adult, grand.
Doughnuts or cookies, chocolate chip - Callie Christoph, Omak, junior open, grand.
Doughnuts or cookies, peanut butter - Elisabeth Wilson, Wauconda, youth open, reserve.
Doughnuts or cookies, miscellaneous - Clayton Murrah, Okanogan, open, grand and reserve. Elaine Witters, Okanogan, open, reserve.
Cakes, scratch, chocolate or fudge - Laurence Schell-Rhoads, Tonasket, youth open, reserve.
Cakes, scratch, spice - Lori Wood, Okanogan, adult, reserve.
Cupcakes - AnnMarie DeMarre, Omak, junior open, reserve.
Cakes, scratch, carrot - Leah Tibbs, Methow, junior open, reserve.
Decorated cake - Connor Draggoo, Omak, youth open, reserve. Vanessa Draggoo, Omak, youth open, reserve. Marilyn Ludden, Riverside, adult, grand.
Patry, two-crust - Leah Boers, Okanogan, open, grand. Kase Denison, Tonasket, youth open, grand. Betsy Peterson, Omak, adult, grand.
Candy, fudge - Mary Scholz, Tonasket, adult, grand.
Candy, miscellaneous - Mary Scholz, Tonasket, adult, grand and reserve.
Apple, muffins - Mary Scholz, Tonasket, adult, reserve.
Honey, candy - Alisha McMillan, Twisp, adult, reserve.
Gluten-free, bread, fruit/nut - Reva Reed, Winthrop, adult, grand.
Gluten-free, other - Reva Reed, Winthrop, adult, grand.
Canned pickles and relishes, dill - Kinsey Christoph, Omak, junior open, reserve.
Cakes, with aid from packed mix, white or plain, layer - Bettie Wehmeyer, Loomis, junior open, grand.
Crocheted or knitted, afghan - Carol Carder, Omak, adult, reserve.
Crocheted or knitted, cap - Ava Burrington, Twisp, reserve.
Crocheted or knitted, cardigan - Debby Sharp, Conconully, adult, grand.
Crocheted or knitted, stole - Payton Ravenstein, Methow, junior open, reserve. Zayne Ravenstein, Methow, junior open, grand.
Counted cross stitch, crib quilt - Alisha McMillan, Twisp, adult, grand.
Counted cross stitch, miscellaneous, Oroville, adult, grand.
Rugs, hooked - Jennifer Stellmach, Tonasket, adult, grand.
Sewing, other - Ameila Anderson, Oroville, adult, grand.
Accessories, shawl - Priya Mozes, Oroville, adult, grand.
Embroidered quilts, hand - Sarah Rose Dixon, Malott, adult, grand.
Embroidered quilts, machine - Linda Baker, Okanogan, open, reserve and grand.
Large individual quilts, long-arm quilted - Angie Stolp, Brewster, open, reserve.
Large individual quilts, machine quilted - Debbie Morris, Okanogan, adult, reserve and grand.
Quilted miscellaneous articles, other - Cinder Kenner, Oroville, adult, grand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.