OKANOGAN – A good-sized crowd turned out to watch horse racing in the refurbished track and rodeo facility at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8.
The event also drew more racers than usual, said organizer Carol Sivak.
“There were 10 teams of junior relay racers that put on a great performances,” she said. “The winner of the senior relay on Sunday is paid into and qualified for the world championships that are being held in Walla Walla” on Sept. 28-30 and sanctioned by Horse Nation.
Omak Express, owned by Tyler Peasley and ridden by Riley Prescott, won the senior relay.
Saturday brought a chief’s race, which was won by Montana Pakootas.
The pony relay in the new arena was won by Ryder Abrahamson.
Horse racers came from East Wenatchee, Colville, Inchelium, Nespelem, Grand Coulee, Tonasket, Omak, Okanogan and Malott.
“The support of the volunteers, performers and crowd is appreciated very much,” said Sivak.
Doug and Denece Ralston hosted roping and barrel races for county residents age 18 and over to entertain the crowd between the races.
Marnee Cleveland ran kids’ games in the new arena between the races on Sunday.
“They were fun games to watch the kids play,” said Sivak.
Events included a costume contest, Texas trot, boot race, bubble gum run, gunny sack race, egg in spoon ride, hurry scurry (a timed, low-jumping race) and horse and rider soccer.
Saturday racing
Open maiden 270 yards – 1, Whiz, owned by Angel Vargas, ridden by Francis Marchand. 2, Unique, owned by Crispen Ramirez, ridden by Bryson Butterfly. 3, Reddy, owned and ridden by Claire Ives.
Junior relay, heat one – 1, Mason Relay, owned and ridden by Garrett Mason. 2, Lil NW Express, owned by Loren Marchand, ridden by Mane Pakootas. 3, Jr. Smoke Express Ranch, owned by Audrey Seymour, ridden by Blaine Seymour.
Non-winners at Waterville or Republic, 4 furlongs – 1, Bomb, owned by Blake Marchand, ridden by Joree Schriver. 2, Near Miss, owned by Marty and Candace Deubel, ridden by Brittney Mumford. 3, Lil Rusty, owned by Edward Marchand, ridden by Francis Marchand.
Women’s quarter mile – 1, Whiz, ridden by Daisey Allen. 2, Duranimal, ridden by Chenoa Erickson. 3, Lariet, ridden by Brook Priest.
Open 270 – 1, Razor, owned by Amy Nelson, ridden by Bryson Butterfly. 2, Billie Chinook, owned by Bryan and Deb Gotham, ridden by Francis Marchand. 3, Tic Tac Man, owned by Bryan and Deb Gotham, ridden by Brittany Mumford.
Chiefs’ race half mile – 1, Gold Fire, ridden by Montana Pakootas. 2, Spade, ridden by Montana Pakootas. 3, Hawk, ridden by Quintin Holford.
Buzz Cook Memorial fillies and mares, 4 furlongs – 1, Miss Dickie, owned by Bryan and Deb Gotham, ridden by Brittany Mumford. 2, Informant, owned by Marty and Candace Deubel, ridden by Montana Pakootas. 3, Flaca, owned by Benny Renteria, ridden Francis Marchand.
Junior relay, heat two – 1, D town Express, owned by Joy Abrahamson, ridden by Willie Abrahamson. 2, Whitelaw Xpress, owned by Jonah Whitelaw, ridden by Tanner Whitelaw.
Johnny Cook Memorial open, 4 furlongs – 1, Focus, owned by Crispen Ramirez, ridden by Bryson Butterfly. 2, TJ, owned by Carter James, ridden by Joree Schriver. 3, EZ Larry, owned by PJ Pakootas, ridden by Josiah Desautel.
Senior relay – 1, Omak Express, owned by Tyler Peasley, ridden by Riley Prescott. 2, Grizzly Mtn, owned by Kerry Carden, ridden by Oliver Pakootas. 3, Smoke Ranch Express, owned by Audrey Seymour, ridden by Henry LaCourse.
Sunday racing
Kids’ walk, trot, run – 1, Moose, ridden by Pepper Boesel. 2, Lady, ridden by Berkley Reagles.
Red Abel Memorial, 270-yard open – 1, Razor, owned by Amy Nelson, ridden by Bryson Butterfly. 2, Billie Chinook, owned by Bryan and Deb Gotham, ridden by Francis Marchand. 3, Dollar, owned by Blake Marchand, ridden by Montana Pakootas.
Junior relay, heat one – 1, Mason Relay, owned and ridden by Garrett Mason. 2, Lil NW Express, owned by Loren Marchand, ridden by Mane Pakootas. 3, Thunder Wolfe Express, owned by Blake Marchand, ridden by CJ Saxon.
Kids’ walk, trot – 1, Dakota, ridden by Tyler Lannoye. 2, Beau, ridden by Brier Selvidge. 3, Homie, ridden by Peanut Peterson.
Horses that ran Saturday and did not place, 4 furlongs – 1, Parker, owned by Adrian Gomez, ridden by Bryson Butterfly. 2, Pitter Patter, owned by Zane Marchand, ridden by Montana Pakootas. 3, Tic Tac Man, owned by Bryan and Deb Gotham, ridden by Brittaney Mumford.
Kids’ race, 270 yards – 1, Moose, ridden by Pepper Boesel. 2, Horse, ridden by Karver Peasley. 3, Odie, ridden by Brier Selvidge.
Fillies and mares, 4 furlongs – 1, Informant, owned by Marty and Candace Deubel, ridden by Kenny Deanath. 2, Miss Dickie, owned by Bryan and Deb Gotham, ridden by Brittany Mumford. 3, Super Salty, owned by Bryan and Deb Gotham, ridden by Joree Schriver.
Junior relay, heat two – 1, Whitelaw Xpress, owned by Jonah Whitelaw, ridden by Tanner Whitelaw. 2, Timentwa Express, owned and ridden by Talliyah Timentwa. 3, Jr. Smoke Ranch Express, owned by Audrey Seymour, ridden by Blaine Seymour.
Ron Statler Memorial open, 4 furlongs – 1, Focus, owned by Crispen Ramirez, ridden by Bryson Butterfly. 2, TJ, owned by Carter James, ridden by Joree Schriver. 3, Near Miss, owned by Marty and Candace Deubel, ridden by Brittany Mumford.
Kids’ race, 270 yards – 1, Spade, ridden by Garrett Mason. 2, Whiz, ridden by Daisy Allen. 3, Dog, ridden by Tanner Whitelaw.
Fred Leskinen Memorial, one mile – 1, Crazy Horse, owned by Lacy Pakootas, ridden by Bryson Butterfly. 2, Medicine Creek, owned by Blake Marchand, ridden by Montana Pakootas. 3, Bom, owned by Blake Marchand, ridden by Joree Schriver.
Senior relay – 1, Omak Express, owned by Tyler Peasley, ridden by Riley Prescott. 2, Grizzly Mtn, owned by Kerry Carden, ridden by Oliver Pakootas. 3, NW Express, owned by Edward Marchand, ridden by Francis Marchand.
Ladies walk, trot, run – 1, White Horse, ridden by Cedar Accord. 2, Beau, ridden by Becky Selvidge. 3, Tux, ridden by Diane Lowell.
