Fitting and showing - Kykensie Hugus, Oroville, senior, reserve. Jennah Thomason, Omak, senior, grand. Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate, grand. Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, intermediate, reserve. Pepper Boesel, Brewster, junior, reserve. Elizabeth Desjardins, Oroville, junior, grand.
Herdsmanship - Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, reserve. Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, grand.
Educational display - Ayla McDonakd, Twisp, reserve. Berkley Reagles, Pateros, grand.
Quarter horse halter, youth, mares - Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, grand.
Quarter horse halter, youth, mare and foal - Mason Wall, Oroville, grand.
Quarter horse halter, youth, geldings - McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, reserve.
Arabian halter, youth, mares - Jennah Thomason, Omak, grand.
Paint halter, youth, mares - Elizabeth Clark, Winthrop, grand.
Pony halter, youth, mares - Wesson Tonasket, Omak, grand.
All other registered breeds halter, youth, geldings - Gabe Harr, Okanogan, reserve. Hannah Harr, Okanogan, grand.
All other registered breeds halter, youth, geldings foaled after Jan. 1, 2014 - Addyson Boesel, Brewster, reserve.
All other unregistered halter, youth, geldings - Joseph Kruse, Okanogan, grand. Cyrus Kruse Family, Okanogan, reserve.
Equitation, youth, stock seat - Elizabeth Clark, Winthrop, senior, grand. Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior, reserve. Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate, grand. Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, intermediate, reserve.
English - Elizabeth Clark, Winthrop, senior, reserve. Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior, grand. Alizae DeVon, Oroville, intermediate, reserve. Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, intermediate, grand.
Lead line - Alekzandr Martinez-Stevens, Omak, grand.
Trail, youth - Elizabeth Clark, Winthrop, senior, grand. Claire Ives, Okanogan, senior, reserve. Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate, grand. Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior, grand. Mason Wall, Oroville, junior, reserve. Sophia Desjardins, Oroville, little people, grand. Addison Desjardins, Oroville, little people, reserve. Wesson Tonasket, Omak, little people, reserve.
Western pleasure, youth - Elizabeth Clark, Winthrop, senior, reserve. Mykensie Hugus, Oroville, senior, grand. Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate, grand. Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, intermediate, reserve. Cyrus Kruse Family, Okanogan, junior, grand. Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior, reserve.
Reining stock, youth - Ayla McDonald, Twisp, intermediate, reserve. Mackenzie Scott, Winthrop, intermediate, grand. Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior, grand.
Western or English riding, youth - Elizabeth Clark, Winthrop, senior, grand. Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior, reserve. McCalla Chesledon, Okanogan, intermediate, reserve. Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate, grand. Elizabeth Desjardins, Oroville, junior, reserve. Berkley REagles, Pateros, junior, grand.
Horsemanship, youth - Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior, grand. Morgan McGuire, Pateros, intermediate, grand.
Key race - Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior, reserve. Jennah Thomason, Omak, senior, grand. Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate, reserve. Morgan McGuire, Pateros, intermediate, grand. Addyson Boesel, Brewster, junior, reserve. Joseph Kruse, Okanogan, junior, grand. Monte McKee, Okanogan, little people, reserve. Wesson Tonasket, Omak, little people, grand.
Texas barrels - Elizabeth Clark, Winthrop, senior, reserve. Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior, grand. Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate, reserve. Morgan McGuire, Pateros, intermediate, grand. Addison Desjardins, Oroville, little people, reserve. Monte McKee, Okanogan, little people grand.
Pole bending - Katie Keane, Tonasket, senior, grand. Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior, reserve. Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate, reserve. Kyler Mitchell, Twisp, intermediate, grand. Elizabeth Desjardins, Oroville, junior, reserve. Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior, grand. Wesson Tonasket, Omak, little people, grand.
Two-barrel flag race - Elizabeth Clark, Winthrop, senior, reserve. Jennah Thomason, Omak, senior, grand. Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate, reserve and grand. Paisley Beltrami, Tonasket, junior, grand. Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior, reserve. Monte McKee, Okanogan, little people, reserve. Wesson Tonasket, Omak, little people, grand.
Idaho figure 8 race - Jadyn Mitchell, Twisp, senior, reserve. Jennah Thomason, Omak, senior, grand. Lindsey Jones, Okanogan, intermediate, reserve. Morgan McGuire, Pateros, intermediate, grand. Berkley Reagles, Pateros, junior, grand. Addison Desjardins, Oroville, little people, reserve. Wesson Tonasket, Omak, little people, grand.
Western pleasure, adult - Breanna Howell, Tonasket, grand.
Reining stock horse, adult - Breanna Howell, Tonasket, grand.
