Apples, Granny Smith - Kelly Buchert, Tonasket, adult, grand.
Apples, Gala - Emily Azzano, Omak, junior open, grand. Kelly Buchert, Tonasket, adult, reserve.
Apples, other - Susanna Azzano, Omak, junior open, reserve.
Pears, d’Anjou - Kelly Buchert, Tonasket, adult, two grands.
Pears, Bosc - Kelly Buchert, Tonasket, adult, reserve.
Prunes, Italian - Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult, grand.
Plums, Santa Rosa - Sabina Darwood, Carlton, open, reserve.
Berries, ever bearing - Henry Tibbs, Methow, junior open, grand.
Grapes, Concord - Reed Bowling, Omak, junior open, reserve. Reese Bowling, Omak, junior open, grand.
Vegetables, beans, green - Sarah Silverthorn, Okanogan, junior open, reserve.
Beets, table - Leah Tibbs, Methow, junior open, grand.
Cabbage, red - Teagan Scott, Carlton, youth open, reserve.
Carrots, table - Karsen Coe, Tonasket, junior open, reserve.
Carrots, other colored varieties - Elliot DeMarre, Omak, junior open, grand.
Corn, sweet - Addison Lisenbey, Riverside, youth open, grand.
Melon, musk or cantaloupe - Amanda Angell, Tonasket, junior open reserve. Harlee Shellenbarger, Oroville, junior open, grand.
Onions, red, dry - Gary Walker, Carlton, adult, grand.
Onions, white, dry - Shirley Luntsford, Okanogan, adult, reserve.
Onions, yellow, dry - AnnMarie DeMarre, Omak, junior open, reserve. Addison Lisenbey, Riverside, youth open, grand.
Peas, all varieties - Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open, grand. Wayne Bedient, Tonasket, junior open, grand.
Peppers, sweet, green - Bryson Buchanan, Omak, youth open, grand.
Peppers, hot, small - Addison Lisenbey, Riverside, youth open, reserve.
Peppers, hot, large - Wyatt Martin, Tonasket, junior open, reserve. Sarah Silverthorn, Okanogan, junior open, grand. Gary Walker, Carlton, adult, grand.
Potatoes, red - Addison Lisenbey, Riverside, youth open, grand.
Potatoes, white - Payton Ravenstein, Methow, junior open, reserve.
Pumpkin, miniatures - Austin Buchanan, Omak, youth open, reserve. Savannah Coe, Tonasket, junior open, grand.
Pumpkin, specialty - Bryson Buchanan, Omak, youth open, grand. Austin Buchanan, Omak, youth open, reserve.
Squash, summer - Elliot DeMarre, Omak junior open, reserve. Sarah Silverthorn, Okanogan, junior open, grand.
Squash, zucchini - Amanda Angell, Tonasket, junior open, grand.
Swiss chard - Elizabeth Brown, Brewster, adult, grand.
Sunflower, immature head - Savannah Coe, Tonasket, junior open, grand.
Tomatoes, ripe, full-size variety - Kelly Buchert, Tonasket, adult, reserve. Ruby Reid, Brewster, junior open, grand. Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult, grand.
Tomatoes, green, full-size variety - Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open, reserve. Sarah Silverthorn, Okanogan, junior open, grand.
Tomatoes, ripe, paste varieties - Savannah Coe, Tonasket, junior open, reserve.
Tomatoes, ripe, cherry varieties - Amy Angell, Tonasket, adult, grand. Elliot DeMarre, Omak, junior open, grand. Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult, reserve.
Tomatoes, green, cherry varieties - Mary Scholz, Tonasket, adult, reserve. Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult, grand.
Watermelon, large - Harlee Shellenbarger, Oroville, junior open, grand.
Largest vegetable of its kind - Austin Buchanan, Omak, youth open, reserve. Bryson Buchanan, Omak, youth open, grand. Brittany Klett, Omak, youth open, reserve. Ruby Reid, Brewster, junior open, grand. Bailee Shellenbarger, Oroville, junior open, grand. Michelle Silverthorn, Okanogan, adult, grand. Sarah Silverthorn, Okanogan, junior open, grand.
Vegetable creatures - Wayne Bedient, Tonasket, junior open, reserve. Leah Tibbs, Methow, junior open, grand.
Smallest vegetable of its kind - Bryson Buchanan, Omak, youth open, grand. Austin Buchanan, Omak, youth open, grand. AnnMarie DeMarre, Omak, junior open, grand. Teak Plank, Loomis, junior open, reserve. Zayne Ravenstein, Methow, junior open, grand.
Shallots, scallions, green onions - Amanda Angell, Tonasket, junior open, grand.
Herbs, lavender - Tace Chub Plank, Loomis, junior open, grand.
Herbs, peppermint - Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open, reserve.
Herbs, rosemary - Tyge Plank, Loomis, youth open, reserve.
Herbs, thyme - Sara Bedient, Tonasket, open, grand.
Wheat, hard red winter - Turner Timm, Okanogan, junior open, reserve.
Wheat, soft white winter - Cooper Townsend, Okanogan, junior open, grand.
Scarecrow contest - Bobby Wehmeyer, Loomis, junior open reserve and grand.
