Youth, portrait - Addey Christmann, Okanogan, open, grand. Callie Christoph, Omak, junior open, reserve.
Youth, landscape - Emma Lou Brasher, Oroville, open, grand. Khloe Denison, Tonasket, youth open, grand and reserve grand youth. Finnegan Kenner, Oroville, 4-H, reserve.
Youth, abstract - Amelia Backus, Omak, youth open, grand. Lorelai Backus, Omak, open, reserve.
Youth, animal - Kinsey Christoph, Omak, junior open, reserve. Kaitlynne Daniel, Riverside, junior open, grand.
Youth, floral - Cailee Denison, Tonasket, FFA, grand.
Youth, sunrise/sunset - Emma Lou Brasher, Oroville, open, grand. Addey Christmann, Okanogan, open, reserve.
Youth, sports - Cailee Denison, Tonasket, FFA, grand and grand youth.
Adult, portrait - Kelly Buchert, Tonasket, adult, grand and heart of country award. Nicole Draggoo, Omak, adult, reserve.
Adult, landscape - Sara Bedient, Tonasket, adult, reserve. Lynnard Mass, Okanogan, open, reserve. Amanda Vance, Omak, adult, grand. Karla Walker, Omak, open, grand and reserve grand ault.
Adult, abstract - Masyn Culp, Okanogan, adult, grand. Karla Walker, Omak, open, reserve.
Adult, animal - Sarah Rose Dixon, Malott, adult, reserve. Brenda Oneil, Riverside, adult, grand. Leslie Plum, Omak, open, grand “The Happiest Boi.”
Adult, floral - Kieann Watson, Riverside, adult, reserve.
Adult, sunrise/sunset - Stephanie Bedard, Omak, open, reserve. Shannon Skelton, Omak, open, grand.
Adult, sports - Veronica Skelton, Omak, open, grand.
Adult, series - Shannon Skelton, Omak, open, grand.
Adult, digital artistry - Shannon Skelton, Omak, open, grand and grand adults.
