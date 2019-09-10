Fitting and showing - Korbin Mendoza, Oroville, intermediate, grand. Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, intermediate, reserve. William Austin, Omak, junior, grand. Makenna Agee, Omak, pre-junior, grand. Hanna Harr, Okanogan, pre-junior, reserve.
Herdsmanship - Kyra Koepke, Oroville, intermediate, grand. Evelyn Picking, Omak, senior, reserve, Sutherland Stokes, Twisp, junior, reserve. Cordell Vickers, Oroville, pre-junior, reserve. Wade Vickers, Oroville, pre-junior, reserve. Sarah Walker, Omak, senior, grand.
Educational display - Daniel Aparicio, Brewster, grand. William Austin, Omak, grand and special award. Grant Becker, Brewster, reserve. Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, reserve. Kallee Stokes, Twisp, reserve. Wade Vickers, Oroville, grand and judge’s choice. Cordell Vickers, Oroville, grand and judge’s choice. Sarah Walker, Omak, grand. Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, grand.
American purebred large chicken, youth, hen - Sarah Walker, Omak, grand and judge’s choice.
American purebred large chicken, youth, pullet - Harlee Shellenbarger, Oroville, grand and grand hen and chicks.
Asiatic purebred large chicken, youth, hen - Gabe Harr, Okanogan, grand and judge’s choice.
Asiatic purebred large chicken, youth, cockerel - Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, grand and judge’s choice.
English purebred large chicken, youth, hen - Harlee Shellenbarger, Oroville, grand and judge’s choice.
English purebred large chicken, youth, cockerel - Zoe Kaltenbach, Winthrop, grand and judge’s choice.
Continental purebred large chicken, youth, hen - Gabe Harr, Okanogan, grand and grand hen.
All other standard breeds purebred large chicken, youth, pullet - Mesa McKinney, Tonasket, reserve and reserve hen.
All large breeds including crossbreeds production, youth, single layer - Grant Becker, Brewster, grand and judge’s choice.
Bantam purebred feather legged, youth, cock - Hannah Harr, Okanogan, grand and judge’s choice.
Bantam purebred feather legged, youth, hen - Hannah Harr, Okanogan, grand and champion bantam.
Bantam purebred feather legged, youth, cockerel - Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, grand and best in show.
Pet chickens all breeds, youth, hen - Artimis Chambers, Omak, grand, condition. Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, grand and champion game. Haley Pillow, Tonasket, grand and condition.
Pet chickens all breeds, youth, cockerel - Kylar Anderson, Oroville, grand and condition. Korbin Mendoza, Oroville, grand and champion large fowl. Reagan Whiteaker, Oroville, grand and condition.
Pet chickens all breeds, youth, pullet - Colt Anderson, Oroville, grand and condition. Emmit Booker, Oroville, grand and condition. Kasen Davisson, Okanogan, grand and grand exotic. Brynn Goodfellow, Omak, grand and condition. Wyatt Martin, Tonasket, grand and condition. Sutherland Stokes, Twisp, grand and champion 4-H bird.
Turkey all breeds, youth, young tom - Gracia Ellis, Tonasket, grand and grand turkey.
Ducks all breeds, youth, young drake - Pepper Peterson, Okanogan, grand and champion duck.
Ducks all breeds, youth, young duck - Caleb Poole, Pateros, grand and condition. Rylan Poole, Pateros, grand and condition.
Pigeons all breeds, youth, breeding pair - Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, grand and grand pigeon.
Quail, youth, breeding pair - Nevaeh Oxley, Okanogan, grand.
All other bird breeds, youth, cock - Gabe Harr, Okanogan, grand and condition.
All other bird breeds, youth, cockerel - Evelyn Picking, Omak, grand, FFA bird.
Eggs all types, youth, medium - Cooper Bergstrom, Okanoan, grand and grand eggs.
Poultry judging contest, youth - Sarah Walker, Omak, senior, grand. Tyge Plank, Loomis, intermediate, grand. Jarrod Yarnell, Omak, intermediate, reserve. Teak Plank, Loomis, junior, grand. Gabe Harr, Okanogan, pre-junior, reserve.
All other standard breeds purebred large chicken, adult, cockerel - William Austin, Omak, grand and condition.
