Fitting and showing - Sofia Fletcher, Omak, senior, reserve. Malia Whitmore, Tonasket, senior, grand. Kaelyn Bruns, Okanogan, intermediate, reserve. Jacie Deebach, Tonasket, intermediate, grand. Tommy Deebach, Tonasket, junior, grand. Harper Latimer, Riverside, junior, reserve.
Herdsmanship - Trisha Alvarez, Tonasket, grand. Julie Dellinger, Tonasket, reserve. Josie Fletcher, Omak, grand. Isabel Steinshouer, Tonasket, reserve. Owen Theis, Okanogan, reserve. Jaden Whitmore, Tonasket, grand.
Educational display - Mason Fletcher, Omak, grand. Sofia Fletcher, Omak, grand. Celeste Garcia, Brewster, reserve. Hannah Heindselman, Okanogan, grand. Blake Peterson, Tonasket, reserve. Dixie Williams, Tonasket, reserve.
Columbia sheep, youth, ewe lamb - Maia Deebach, Tonasket, grand.
Suffolk sheep, youth, ewe lamb - Hannah Heindselman, Okanogan, reserve. Dixie Williams, Tonasket, grand.
Suffolk sheep, youth, ewe - Kaydence Carrington, Pateros, reserve.
Suffolk sheep, youth, best pair - Dixie Williams, Tonasket, reserve.
Crossbred sheep, youth, ewe lamb - Tommy Deebach, Tonaseket, grand.
Crossbred sheep, youth, ewe - Kaydence Carrington, Pateros, reserve. Tommy Deebach, Tonasket, grand. Jacie Deebach, Tonasket, reserve.
Crossbred sheep, youth, ewe 2 years and older - Koye Carrington, Pateros, grand.
Crossbred sheep, youth, get of sire - Tommy Deebach, Tonasket, grand.
Crossbred sheep, youth, best pair - Jacie Deebach, Tonasket, grand. Tommy Deebach, Tonasket, reserve.
Other sheep, youth, ewe - Kaydence Carrington, Pateros, reserve.
Market lamb - Hailee Bruns, Okanogan, reserve. Kaelyn Bruns, Okanogan, grand.
Lads and lassies lead contest - Riley Corum, Riverside, intermediate, reserve. Dixie Williams, Tonasket, intermediate, grand. Cameron Caswell, Okanogan, junior, reserve. James McMillan, Twisp, junior, grand. Kara McMillan, Twisp, junior, grand.
Wool contest, long - Ava Burrington, Twisp, grand.
Farm bred/owned market lamb - Maia Deebach, Tonasket, grand. Jacie Deebach, Tonasket, reserve.
