Fitting and showing - Katie Keane, Tonasket, senior, reserve. Sage Young, Tonasket, senior, grand. Carson Boesel, Malott, intermediate, grand. Brennen Smith, Omak, intermediate, reserve. Jacey Boesel, Malott, junior, reserve. Khloe Denison, Tonasket, junior, grand. Julio Talavera, Brewster, pre-junior, grand. Sonny Talavera, Brewster, reserve. Ethan McKee, Okanogan, novice, reserve. Stevie Simmons, Methow, grand.
Educational display - Alyssa Larson, Tonasket, grand. Mariyah Vela, Brewster, reserve.
Market swine - Hudson Somes, Omak, reserve. Joel Wilson, Tonasket, grand.
Breeding stock, youth, sow - Alyssa Larson, Tonasket, reserve. Alley Piechalski, Brewster, grand.
Feeder swine, youth, unspecified class - Kylar Anderson, Oroville, reserve. Macy Vassar, Tonasket, grand.
