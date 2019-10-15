CAYUSE MOUNTAIN — An empty field nestled in the Okanogan Highlands will soon become the most populated community in Okanogan County.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the 46th annual Okanogan Family Faire — commonly known as “Barter Faire” — at the top of Cayuse Mountain Road, north of Highway 20 between Tonasket and Aeneas Valley.
The faire begins Friday at 76 W. Cayuse Mountain Road.
Gates open for campers at 8 a.m. Friday, with events and activities continuing throughout the weekend.
Organizers say the majority of people attending the event camp on site, but day passes are available. Fees are charged for entry and camping.
Campfires are allowed on the grounds with posted permits unless the state Department of Natural Resources says otherwise. Another policy that is still in effect is the prohibited use of marijuana, alcohol and other illegal drugs on faire grounds.
A skills and sharing center, along with artisan row, will showcase hands-on activities, demonstrations and presentations.
Music will be prevalent on two separate stages. The solar stage will spotlight acoustic artists and small ensembles, while the amplified electric stage will feature bands and dancing music.
Youthtopia, a children’s play area, will be on site to occupy youngsters, and a free store is offered to those in need of clothing or other items. Aside from activities, multiple food vendors will be on site, too.
Though the event attracts thousands of people annually, volunteers manage the non-profit organization.
