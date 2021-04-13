new house

A family takes possession of a new home in Elmer City. Those gathered for the occasion included (from left) Jordan Ruiz, Northwest Native Development Fund staff member; the Morales family of four; Ted Piccolo, fund executive director; Cassandra Waters, fund staff member, and Christopher Cote, fund staff member.

ELMER CITY – A family recently took ownership of the Northwest Native Development Fund’s first home.

Fund officials recognized a need for clean, safe, affordable housing in the region, said a fund announcement. Much of the existing housing on the Colville Indian Reservation is dated and in need of rehabilitation, so the Coulee Dam-based organization undertook to build a small starter home in 2019-20.

Construction was completed in spring 2020, “however, COVID 19 impacted the way that we could market the new home,” said a fund announcement. “That, combined with uncertainties in employment, delayed the ultimate sale of the home.”

The Morales family, which had been renting in the area for several months, purchased the 1,500-square-foot home in Elmer City. The home has three bedrooms and two baths.

“The sale of this home brings to a close the first chapter of the NNDF’s answer to the housing crisis on the Colville Indian Reservation,” said the organization.

