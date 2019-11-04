OMAK - Farewell Angelina will perform Nov. 17 in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
The group, whose name is taken from a Bob Dylan song, includes four female vocalists who are songwriters and play multiple instruments. The concert starts at 3 p.m.
Admission will be charged.
“Known for heart-stopping harmonies backed by violins and guitars, the quartet delivers a new take on country music, combining clear vocals with impressive instrumentals and a healthy dose of sass,” said an announcement from the Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation.
Musicians Nicole Witt, Andrea Young, Lisa Torres and Ashley Gearing were pursuing solo careers in Nashville when they started singing together and were immediately struck by the special blend of their voices, the announcement said. Since then, they've performed around the world, at the Kentucky Derby and the Academy of Country Music All-Star Jam, and sung the national anthem for Thursday Night Football.
Farewell Angelina took the coveted Hot Seat title - the choice of fans - in the Taste of Country Risers Program in 2017. The group was named “New Artists You Need To Know” by Rolling Stone magazine and “Ones to Watch” by the country tracker Roughstock.
