OKANOGAN – Santa, carolers and lighted farm equipment will take center stage during the Okanogan Farm Lights Festival on Dec. 1.
Staging for the tractor parade starts at 5 p.m. on Tyee Street in front of the Okanogan Grange Hall. Chamber organizers say tractors, fire trucks, pickup trucks, flatbeds, cool cars and wagons are welcome.
“We’re hoping to see some of our Bulldog sports teams with floats this year, too,” said the chamber.
The parade and downtown lighting will be at 5:30 p.m.
Santa will meet with youngsters and be available for photos after the parade in a tent at The Dawg House, xxx.
“The Okanogan Chamber of Commerce is so grateful to be able to bring our events back this year and also to all of our community members who have helped plan and/or participate in our 2021 events,” said a chamber announcement.
Queen Street will be blocked off between Second and Third Avenues – between the Dawg House and Rawson’s Department Store. Youngsters will sing, and spectators can join in.
Free hot dogs will be provided by Rawson’s.
Live music is planned at the Dawg House throughout the evening.
Organizers ask people to wear masks indoors and outside if there are more than 500 people, and to maintain six feet of distance between family groups. People who are ill or have COVID symptoms are asked to stay home.
Chamber officials acknowledged efforts of John Butler, Philip Skirko, Okanogan Valley Concrete, Okanogan Market IGA and Budd Featherly in donating, setting up, decorating and presenting the holiday tree.
