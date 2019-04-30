OKANOGAN – The Okanogan Valley Farmers Market will open for the season May 4 in Legion Park.
Market hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October.
Brooke Anne is the new market manager. She was hired by market directors during the annual general meeting April 24.
“The board of directors is anticipating a robust market for the season with new vendors at the market, including locally raised beef from Crossland Ranch,” said the group. “In addition to being a vital direct-to-consumer sales opportunity for local farmers, producers and artisans, the market provides a family-friendly event to the community every Saturday with local musicians, and activities for children at the Kid’s Corner.”
“The market will continue to provide fun activities for children and the opportunity for parents to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee while at the park on a Saturday morning,”. said Watershine Woods, a board member.
Early in the growing season, customers can expect to find a variety of garden starts, early season produce and locally prepared foods including fresh baked goods, freshly brewed, locally roasted coffee from Blue Star Coffee Roasters in Twisp, and artisan goat cheese from Pine Stump Farms, Omak, organizers said.
The Omak market, in Civic League Park, will start in June. Hours are 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through October.
