OKANOGAN – Area farmers markets are delaying their spring openings because of coronavirus concerns, but most haven’t designated definite dates yet.
As agricultural and grocery providers, they would be allowed to operate under Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay healthy order, but most also draw crafters who wouldn’t be allowed to participate.
Okanogan Valley Farmers Market had been scheduled to open May 2. The Methow Valley market in Twisp normally opens in mid-April.
As of Friday, May 2, market plans include:
Grand Coulee
Opening for the market in North Dam Park has yet to be determined.
“Once we have more information on Washington state’s plan of stay-at-home orders, we will start putting things in place,” said the Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.
Methow Valley
The market most likely will open May 9, though no official announcement has been made.
A virtual market begins today, May 6, with pickup May 9 at the community center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway, Twisp. People can order farm products through www.methowgrown.org.
Products include lamb, honey, beef, vegetables, plant starts, cheese and bread, with fruit coming in early July.
Crafts can be ordered through methowmade.com. Products include pottery, prints, jewelry, glassworks, blacksmith products and various crafts.
Okanogan Valley
The tentative plan is to open June 13 in Okanogan’s Legion Park, but no firm plans have been made.
Regular market hours are 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
A second market, running 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, usually starts in June in Omak’s Civic League Park.
Oroville
The tentative starting date is May 23. Hours will likely will be the same as in previous years, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays next to the library.
“All subject to change based on the governor’s guidelines, of course,” said market officials.
Tonasket
No definite date has been set, although May 21 or May 28 have been discussed, said Tom Cloud, market manager.
Hours are 2-6 p.m. Thursdays in the triangle park at the north end of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.