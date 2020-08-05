TWISP – The Mary Kiesau community fellowship fund has been launched by TwispWorks in memory of the late Methow Valley resident.
The fund will support independent projects of artists, photographers and naturalists working to further their own creativity, professional development and the community’s connection to the land, art and each other, said a TwispWorks announcement.
Kiesau’s partner, Merle Kirkley, and her mother, Carolyn Townsend, will guide the fund, which will be based at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
Artists, photographers and naturalists will have an opportunity to apply for a fellowship, which will provide funds to support field work and creation of artistic works and knowledge that can be shared with the community.
Kiesau, 45, Mazama, died April 15 after a battle with melanoma. She served on the TwispWorks board for seven years, was a master gardener, certified in wildlife tracks and signs, served on the Washington Native Plant Society and worked at Lost River Winery and Brix Wine Bar in Winthrop.
Donations may be made to the Mary Kiesau community fellowship fund at Community Foundation of North Central Washington, 9 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801.
