OMAK — The Omak Chamber of Commerce is holding their third annual Festival of Trees for non-profits at 12 Resort Casino, with a cocktail gala and live auction Saturday, Nov. 29 from 6-8 p.m.
Trees decorated by non-profits and displayed at the casino were on silent auction through Thursday, Nov. 28.
One hundred percent of the winning bid goes to the non-profit tree entrants, which include the Okanogan Basket Weavers Association, Hearts Gathered Indian Montessori School, Okanogan County Behavioral Health and Highland Clubhouse, Okanogan County Child Development Association, Girls Scouts, Okanogan County Economic Alliance, Veterans Legacy Program, Omak High School Wrestling Team, Okanogan-Omak Rotary, Omak Chamber of Commerce, Animal Foster Care Shelter and Bouncin’ for Boobies.
Trees include generous gifts, gift cards and gift certificates to area businesses.
Gala tickets can be purchased at the door or through the Omak Chamber and non-profit members. Email omakchamber@gmail.com or call 509-826-1880. Tickets include appetizers and a no host bar.
Accompanying the Gala event is a no-cover performance of the Geoffrey Castle Celtic Band and dancing.
The casino is offering a special room rate for those wanting to spend the night.
For booking information, call 509-422-8500.
