OROVILLE — Oroville’s FFA chapter is newly certified by the national organization.
“There was a chapter here, but it had been over five years since we were a recognized charter by the state and national FFA,” said Rick Hamilton, the new agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at OHS.
Although new this year, the FFA chapter already has 88 members, with 60 high school students and 28 students from the junior high.
Asked if they were excited about the new program in Oroville, student Paul Graf responded, “Oh heck yeah.”
“I think it’s a good idea. I have been waiting for it,” said Austin Dalke.
Chris Worrell said he was excited to learn about the program. “I didn’t know about it before, but I do now,” said Worrell.
Hamilton said the focus was on industry programs for the FFA, including Forestry, Agriculture Mechanics, Apple Judging and Agriculture Science. Hamilton said students would be able to get industry certifications in the class.
“Our goal is to move into a program that includes working an internship for their senior year,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton was working as a wildlife biologist in Utah when he found out about agriculture education, and decided to switch careers.
“I got a teaching degree and taught agriculture classes in Utah for five years,” said Hamilton. “I left there and moved out to Oroville to hopefully take over the agriculture program after Walter Arnold retired.”
Hamilton was hired last year at OHS to teach math, and during that time he worked closely with Arnold, Ed Naillon and Superintendent Jeff Hardesty to restart the program.
“I wanted to help carry on the legacy of the programs that were here and had been here in the past,” said Hamilton. He was hired for the agriculture teacher position at the end of last school year.
“I was excited when I found out that Rick had a CTE background in Utah,” said OHS teacher Ed Naillon. “CTE in Washington is quite a bit different, so we first worked toward converting his teaching credentials to Washington. He was able to get that accomplished in a timely manner, and was able to apply for our vacated Ag Science position with a valid certificate. He was hired and immediately went to work asking questions, gaining knowledge and taking ownership of his program.”
Naillon said since FFA is a requirement for the student leadership portion of high school classes, they “dusted off” what had been in place previously and Hamilton updated his program of work and attended his first FFA event. There, he found out the Oroville chapter status had changed to inactive.
“I told him to continue promoting his chapter, recruiting and building, and to stay in contract with the FFA organization for the next steps,” said Naillon. “By the time he got approval, he already had an established energetic chapter.”
“I am really excited to see how quickly we have been able to get kids out and about, experiencing competitions and career exploration opportunities,” said Hardesty. “Our forestry class is brand new and students already travelled to the westside to compete. I appreciate that Mr. Hamilton genuinely understands and actively supports our mission to expose students to careers that exist in our local industry.”
Three students involved in the FFA forestry program competed in a forestry contest in Satsop, outside of Olympia. Participating in the contest were Austin Dalke, Brayden Thompson and Lexi Hamilton.
“We were number 12 out of 15 teams since we were down one participant, but this contest is more of a practice,” said Hamilton. “The state contest will be in April or May.”
Hamilton also took several students to an Apple Judging clinic at Tonasket High School Nov. 6, with students from ten school districts attending. Students tested their skills judging apples on variety, blemishes, fruit maturity, entomology, apple grading and the pressure test used for pickers to determine if apples are ready to go into cold storage.
“The cool thing about this is, it’s all real-life stuff,” said Brian Ellis, horticulture teacher and FFA advisor at Tonasket High School. “Kids can go to work in an orchard already knowing this.”
Hardesty told another story of a student preparing for his future through FFA.
“Public Safety Teacher Ed Booker shared with me last week that a student excitedly talked about learning chainsaw safety and forestry practices from Mr. Hamilton. The student’s current plan is to fight fires in the summer for money, and then pursue a career in law enforcement. This dream is being supported directly by our law enforcement classes taught by Mr. Booker, and our forestry classes taught by Mr. Hamilton,” said Hardesty. “These are the student discussions I have been waiting to hear about; students planning toward their goals, hopes and dreams is rewarding to us. This is what our district work is about.”
“Rick is a very hard worker who wants to do a great job for our district, community and students,” said Naillon. “Look forward to hearing more about his programs and accomplishments.”
