OKANOGAN – A team from Wenatchee High School took top honors in the Sunny Okanogan Angus Livestock Judging contest March 11 at the Okanogan Livestock Market.
The annual Cattle Producers of Washington event pits teams of FFA members against each other to judge the qualities of cattle.
The Wenatchee team scored 862 points. Close behind in second place was Royal with 860, followed by Omak Gold with 859.
In individual scoring, Royal’s Kevin Aguirre and Omak’s Kady Vejraska each scored 236. Kacie Vejraska, Omak, had 233 points.
The competition drew 34 teams made up of 154 students, said Okanogan High School agriculture teacher Jesse White.
Team scores – 1, Wenatchee, 862. 2, Royal, 860. 3, Omak Gold, 859. 4, Quincy, 850. 5, Chelan A, 849. 6, Tonasket 1, 838. 7, Tonasket 2, 833. 8, Tonasket 5, 830. 9, Tonasket 3, 828. 10, Colville, 826. 11, Bridgeport A, 825. 12, Tonasket 7, 824. 13, Pateros, 820. 14, Tonasket 6, 819. 15, Kamiakin, 818. 16, Chelan C, 816. 17, Bridgeport F, 813. 18, Chelan E, 808. 19, Okanogan 4, 805. 20, Chelan B, 788. 21, Tonasket 4, 782. 22, Bridgeport B, 781. 23, Tonasket 8, 780. 24, Chelan D, 774. 25, Omak Blue, 773. 26, Bridgeport E, 766. 27, Okanogan 1, 760. 28, Okanogan 2, 758. 29, Okanogan 3, 735. 30, Omak Red, 733. 31, Bridgeport Alt, 571. 32, HJ Homeschoolers, 432. 33, Pateros, 349. 34, Royal 2, 190.
Individual scores – 1, Kevin Aguirre, Royal, 236. 2, Kady Vejraska, Omak Gold, 236. 3, Kacie Vejraska, Omak Gold, 233. 4, George Dress, Kamiakin, 231. 5, Amber Cook, Wenatchee, 229. 6, Cooper Raap, Quincy, 228. 7, Lucas Cory, Tonasket 3, 226. 8, Neida Vargas, Chelan C, 226. 9, Regan Bybee, Kamiakin, 225. 10, Addy Christmann, Okanogan 2, 225.
