OMAK – A new “Welcome to Omak” community sign is planned by the Omak High School FFA.
The group has received $3,000 from the national FFA organization through the Living to Serve grant.
“Our chapter chose to do something that we thought everyone would enjoy and would be a positive symbol of our community for decades to come,” said the group.
The sign would replace one installed several years ago in a Boy Scout project near the intersection of Highway 97 and Riverside Drive.
Community assistance is sought to come up with a theme for the design.
“Please send us the one theme that you believe represents our community to our Omak FFA chapter Facebook page,” said the group. “We need as many ideas as we can get from the Omak community for the new sign.”
Native landscaping is planned.
The group also plans a class on landscaping with native plants this spring.
Project adviser is Paul Quick.
