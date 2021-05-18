OMAK — Omak High School FFA members have declared their annual plant sale a huge success, with the sale generating more than $11,500 for the group.
The May 6-8 sale also provided learning opportunities for students toward career success.
A second sale is planned May 22.
The May 6-8 event, in the school greenhouse, featured student-grown vegetable starts, bedding plants, hanging baskets, porch pots, herbs and basket stuffers. They started the plans from seeds and plugs in February.
Adviser Elaine Lewis said she was surprised at how much the students bought into the total horticulture program over the years.
Sophomore Mary MacDonald said sales fluctuate from year to year, and customers want different merchandize.
It is always hard to predict what the public will want to purchase in the spring when plant and seed orders are made in the fall, said the group.
“The horticulture program at Omak High School has been growing since the class was added to the curriculum several years ago,” said the group. “It has grown from one class to two courses offered each year for the last three years.”
Senior Kacie Vejraska sat at the plant sale this year trying to figure a way to extend the current greenhouse in the available space. Plans are in the works to add a hoop house to allow space to harden off the vegetables prior to the sale and allow more space for shopping and to space plants prior to the sale.
“This year the chapter ran into some issues with suppliers and received some of their plants late which meant some of the plants were not in bloom at the time of the sale,” said the group. “These plants did not sell well and really were not ready for market. The chapter also planted some extra plants since they had such a large sale last year.”
As a result, a second sale is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in the Omak High School greenhouse to market the remaining items.
