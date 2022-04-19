TONASKET – Fourth-graders at Tonasket Elementary School learned about different agricultural practices in Okanogan County during a presentation April 13.
Tonasket High School FFA members presented the program to more than 80 fourth-graders, said FFA reporter Erica Breshears and president Jacie Deebach.
Fifty-eight FFA students presented information on eight topics and agricultural units over a four-hour period.
Fourth-graders learned about forestry, fair and show readiness of animals and the Okanogan County Fair, apples and fruit production, domestic animals of the local area, animal care and production, what FFA is, shop safety and agricultural mechanicals, and germination and planting of crops.
Granger Sutton and Dan Keen taught the students about forestry and showed the kids how to count the age of trees by their rings, and how to see the history through growth cycles.
Jade Barroca and Erica Breshears talked about how to prepare an animal to be show ready at the Okanogan County Fair. They also taught feeding, care and general safety.
Gracie Ellis and Kaylee Clark taught the fourth-graders about apples and fruit production through a presentation about the different varieties of apples and their uses. They also included how important fruit is in Washington and Okanogan County.
They ended their presentation by preserving apples by using a dehydrator.
