OMAK - Omak High School FFA members Kacie Vejraska and Corbin Hale designed and made “Boredom Books” for some elementary students.
The contents emphasize agricultural literacy by including a matching game with agriculture commodities, coloring and more. Helping the students print and package 420 booklets were Wendy Hensarling, Bob Crossland and FFA adviser Elaine Lewis.
Booklets were given to students on the district’s meal delivery buses.
Before the school closure, FFA students were scheduled to help North Omak Elementary School students plant sunflowers to learn about seed growth.
Despite the school closure changing their initial plan, the FFA students were determined to carry out their goal of providing elementary-level agriculture education in a creative new way, according to the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.