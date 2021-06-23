CONCONULLY – Fifth-graders from Tonasket Elementary School recently visited the Scotch Creek Wildlife Area to learn about state-endangered sharp-tailed grouse.
North Central Educational Service District, with funding support from ClimeTime Proviso, joined with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the school to introduce the 63 students to the wildlife area in April.
Scotch Creek is one of the few places in Washington where the species continues to live.
Youngsters spent two days taking their classroom science learning into the field, said the service district announcement.
Methow Valley filmmaker Jamie Petitto was hired to document the field experience and create a video that highlights the importance of hands-on, real-world learning experiences for students, the district said.
The video can be viewed on the service district’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, and on the school district’s Facebook page.
Students worked alongside scientists to collect data, engineer water retention devices, plant and identify important plant species, and paint their observations while learning how science is helping conserve the state-endangered sharp-tailed grouse in Okanogan County, the service district said.
Students learned about the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s conservation efforts in the wildlife area, including installing beaver dam analogs along a stretch of Scotch Creek in the fall of 2020.
Such structures slow the water flow of the creek and increase water retention in an effort to support the growth of water birch, which is an important plant species for winter survival of the endangered bird.
Mike Schroeder, department biologist, gave a presentation on sharp-tailed grouse and the dam analogs, explaining that the Scotch Creek area is one of the best and only places to find sharp-tailed grouse in Washington state.
“I’m grateful that we had this opportunity,” Schroeder said. “It benefited the students, and it benefited the grouse and the system that they live in. It’s important for the students’ world and their culture. It is part of our history and having a lot of people care means we will be able to do a much better job of managing these birds.”
Students spent their day rotating through four different stations, learning about plant identification, planting water birch, calculating volume of water in the stream, building water retention devices and painting with watercolors.
Participants included Julie Nelson, Methow Beaver Projects; Bryan Dupont and Oscar Medina, Department of Fish and Wildlife; Matt Young and Oly Zacherle, Colville tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife; Kim Kogler, Okanogan Conservation District, and Dan Brown, retired art teacher.
“When kids leave a field trip, I want them to take away the idea that what they are learning in the classroom applies to life, our world and where they live,” said Scott Olson, Tonasket fifth grade teacher. “It’s not just numbers, it’s the lives of the grouse. It’s not just stream flow, it’s how that helps grouse live.”
Washington State LASER also contributed to the project.
