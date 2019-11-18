OMAK – A film showing and an awareness walk are planned this week during Wenatchee Valley College at Omak’s observance of Native American Heritage Month.
The Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College at Omak Red Road Association is coordinating both events, which are open to the public.
“N. Scott Momaday: Words from a Bear” will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, in Hazel Allen Burnett Hall on the Omak campus, 107 W. Apple Ave. The documentary examines the enigmatic life and mind of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Navarro Scott Momaday.
The profile delves into the psyche behind one of Native America’s most celebrated authors of poetry and prose, said organizers. Light refreshments will be served.
A silent auction fundraiser starts at 5 pm. In lieu of an admission charge, Red Road Association asks attendees to bring items for the arts and crafts supply drive for the Hearts Gathered Waterfall Immersion School, Omak.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Walk will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in East Side Park. The walk is organized by the Red Road Association in partnership with the Colville Confederated Tribes’ diabetes program.
Missing and murdered indigenous women affect tribes across the United States and Canada. According to a report by the Urban Indian Health Institute, Washington state has the second-highest rate of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in the country.
The walk will start at the park fitness trail next to the basketball court. It will include a moment of silence and guest speakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.