OMAK – A free screening of “The Power of Community,” a film about Twisp, is planned is planned Aug. 19 at the Omak Theater, 108 N. Main St.
The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
The film explores the question “In a society that seems increasingly polarized and confrontational, how do some communities manage to get along?” A question-and-answer session with director Leslee Goodman is planned.
Several years in the making, the film explores the qualities that enable one rural community to thrive when so many others are dying or being swallowed up by development. It starts with a telling of the town’s Native/white reconciliation process, and shares Twisp’s successful opposition to a controversial ski resort development; its homegrown safety net — from a teen suicide prevention program to a food bank and, more recently, an affordable housing initiative.
It also describes the town’s recovery from back-to-back summers of devastating wildfires and its investment in art and local artists as an economic development strategy.
Since its completion in January 2019, the film has won a handful of awards. Funding for the film began with a grant from Seattle-based Artist Trust and also includes sponsorships and donations from Methow businesses and individuals.
Washington musicians Luc Reynaud, of Luc and the Lovingtons, and Brittany Jean have contributed to the score, as have hip-hop artist Supaman and Rita Coolidge’s trio, Walela.
Goodman was introduced to documentary filmmaking at TwispWorks’ Wild Mind Film Camp in 2013. She said the film is intended as an antidote to the increasingly confrontational and intolerant rhetoric that has characterized public discourse in recent years.
“Our community is as evenly divided between people with ‘red’ versus ‘blue’ affiliations as the rest of the country,” she says. “But we still work together to address our common problems and to celebrate the qualities we’re grateful to share, such as local beauty, local food and local talent. I hope that’s a message that will inspire the rest of the country, as well.”
