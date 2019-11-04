OKANOGAN - A screening of “Paper Tigers” is planned Nov. 6 in the Okanogan Middle-High School cafetorium, 244 S. Fifth Ave.
A presentation is at 5:45 p.m., with the film at 6 p.m. A free hot dog and hamburger dinner will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
The documentary, set in Walla Walla, showcases the effects of adverse childhood experiences on the school, social and family life of teens and communities.
“It truly takes a village to raise a child, therefore, all community stakeholders are invited to attend this event,” said the Okanogan School District Trauma-informed Task Force. “This film invites us all to think about our own experiences with trauma and how we can be both helpful and proactive for those experiencing and recovering from trauma.
