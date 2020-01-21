SPOKANE – A movie about the Canadian trial of Sinixt tribal member Rick Desautel will premier Feb. 8.
“Older Than the Crown” follows the case in which Desautel, a retired Colville tribal fish and wildlife officer who in 2010 was charged with hunting as a non-resident and without a license in Canada.
Desautel harvested an elk on the ancestral land of the Sinixt people near Vallican, B.C. To the Sinixt, hunting on their ancestral land is a right given to them by Creator, but was made illegal by the Canadians in 1897.
In 1956, to pave the way for hydro-electric development, the Canadian government unjustly declared them extinct in Canada, despite knowing that a large number of Sinixt were living on the Colville Indian Reservation in Washington.
“The Desautel hunting case has not only allowed the Sinixt people to bring light to their unjust extinction by the Canadian government, but also to abolish it once and for all,” said an announcement from the Colville Confederated Tribes.
“This documentary is a tribute to the strength and resilience of generations of our people who struggled against overwhelming colonial forces and fought for our very survival,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “Having at least part of our story finally told is very gratifying. For well over 150 years, the Sinixt have sacrificed and lost so much. Rick Desautel honors all of our ancestors and this film is for them.”
The world premiere of “Older Than the Crown” is at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Garland Theater in Spokane. Canadian dates will follow.
Advance tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
All ticket sale proceeds will go toward “The Journey To Ottawa,” a fundraiser to assist tribal members, youth and elders to attend the case’s Supreme Court hearing later this year.
A panel discussion will follow. Panelists include Rick and Linda Desautel, ceremonial hunters; Mark Underhill, lead attorney; Derrick LaMere, director/producer, and Cawston.
Local showings after the premier include Gonzaga University, which will host a showing of the documentary and lecture at 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Jundt Auditorium, and Eastern Washington University, which will host a showing on at noon Feb. 10 in the PUB Nysether community room.
Other producers are Shelly Boyd and Meghan Francis. The tribe is executive producer of the War Pony Pictures production.
