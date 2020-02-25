REPUBLIC — Finances and services continue to improve in the Ferry County Public Hospital District.
Beginning this spring, Ferry County Health will be able to offer behavioral health care services.
The district recently hired licensed clinical social worker Laura Karg.
Karg, who is leaving a position at a veterans’ facility in Florida, is planning to be in Ferry County in late March or early April, according to Ferry County Public Hospital District CEO Aaron Edwards.
“We think it’s extremely important to have integrated physical and whole person care,” he said.
The district also acquired an MRI which will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and recently was awarded the Empire Health Foundation grant for purchase of cardiac health monitoring equipment for the hospital.
“Rural health care is tough right now,” Edwards said. “Staffing is the No. 1 challenge. We’ve worked really hard to try to keep that as stable as possible. We’re blessed to have been successful these last two years.”
Total clinic visits last year came in at 10,709 compared to 9,586 in 2018. Meanwhile, procedures (gastro, injections) totaled 191 in 2019 compared to 48 in 2018.
As of early this month, the district had $4.28 million in cash on hand.
Edwards said the University of North Carolina had been monitoring the hospital for several years and the district was listed as one that was in danger of closure a few years back. Now, according to Edwards, the hospital has been removed from the list.
“We did an interview with them because we’re off that list,” he said. “They’re going to publish a paper; it was an honor to do that.”
Edwards said some future goals for the district include continuing to pay down debt with a goal of 2024 payoff, building the hospital swing bed program, beginning planning for a hospital remodel or rebuild, and working with the community to bring daycare options to Republic.
