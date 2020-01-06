OMAK – Mid-Valley Hospital hosted the first baby born in 2020 in Okanogan County, but Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster wasn’t far behind with its first of the new year.
Mireya Marie Chapa was born at 3:53 a.m. Jan. 2 at Mid-Valley Hospital to Loni Markel and Michael Chapa.
She weighed six pounds, nine ounces and was 19 inches long.
Gifts were provided to the family by Sweet Lemon, the Mad Hatters, BluElephant Photography, Molson Highland Stitcher Club and Coulee Dam Federal Credit Union.
At Three Rivers, Wren Katherine White was born at 4:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, to Jesse and Kayla White of Carlton. She weighed seven pounds, nine ounces and was 19 inches long at birth.
She joins older brother Paxton. Grandparents are Carrie and David Darch, Carlton; Mark White, Tonasket, and Ruth Hall and Roger Clark, Malott.
The hospital staff, along with Medical Director Dr. James Wallace presented the family with two gift baskets filled with items donated and purchased by staff, hospital commissioners and the Three Rivers Hospital Foundation.
The board donated $60 in cash and the foundation donated $250; the money was used to buy more gifts. An anonymous physician donated a $100 Amazon gift card.
Registered nurse Karen Hurley said the total value of the baskets was more than $600.
Wren White was the final New Year’s baby for Three Rivers Hospital, which will close its obstetrics program April 1. From that point on, OB services in Okanogan County will be centralized at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
