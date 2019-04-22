COULEE DAM – A First Foods Festival is planned Friday, April 26, in the Lake Roosevelt High School gym, 505 Crest Drive.
The music department and Indian education program are staging the event for elementary students from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Elementary students will perform, said music teacher Karen L. Pace. The event includes drumming, dancing and singing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.