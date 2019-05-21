BRIDGEPORT – The annual First Salmon Ceremony will be May 23 at the Chief Joseph Hatchery.
The event starts at 6 a.m. with catching the first salmon. A prayer and song will be offered by Colville tribal elders, with tribal leaders speaking afterward.
Breakfast will be in the hatchery administration building.
At 7 a.m., tribal Department of Natural Resources Director Cody Desautel will welcome visitors. A program by senior research scientist Casey Baldwin on transporting salmon above Chief Joseph and Grand Coulee dams will follow.
Updates on an Okanagan sockeye hatchery and Chief Joseph Chinook hatchery will follow. A tour of the hatchery is planned.
Lunch in the administration building will be at 11:30 a.m. Tribal elders will offer a table song. Those attending will share the first salmon and other dishes.
A closing prayer is planned.
Randy Friedlander will be the master of ceremonies.
