OMAK – A fly-in featuring the Miss Veedol replica is planned June 26 at the Omak Municipal Airport.
The Okanogan and Ferry County chapter of Washington Pilots Association will host the 11 a.m. event.
Several general aviation aircraft will be displayed, along with the Miss Veedol.
“This is a free event,” said chapter secretary Ryan Christoph. “The intent of the fly-in is to promote aviation throughout our county and community.”
Two Omak High School graduates will crew the Miss Veedol replica when it flies in from Pangborn Memorial Airport, East Wenatchee, for the event. Jessica Richardson, pilot, and Tim Moomaw, instructor pilot, will bring the single-engine Bellanca Skyrocket from its Rotary Hangar at Pangborn.
The aircraft is an exact-as-possible replica of the 1930 Bellanca CH-400 that Clyde E. Pangborn and Hugh Herndon Jr. flew from Misawa, Japan, to East Wenatchee in October 1931 to complete the first non-stop crossing of the Pacific Ocean, said an announcement about the visit.
The flight took 44 hours 13 minutes and landed on the former site of Fancher Field, now an upscale homeowner subdivision just east of the Columbia River. For about two weeks, the world could talk of little else than the daring escapades of the two intrepid pilots, the announcement.
“Soon, though, the desperate economic situation of the early years of the Great Depression pushed the flight from the headlines,” said the announcement. “In the annals of aviation history, the Pangborn-Herndon flight became ‘The Greatest Story Never Told.’”
In an attempt to raise the profile of the 1931 event and especially the reputation of the two pioneering pilots, the Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 424 of Wenatchee formed a non-profit organization in 1998 to build the replica and celebrate the aviation milestone. The aircraft’s first flight was in May 2003.
Miss Veedol has crossed the United States and Canada in an effort to bring the story to the world.
