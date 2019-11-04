OMAK – Participants in the Oct. 26 Zombie Fun Run donated 200 pounds of non-perishable food to the Omak Food Bank.
The run, which ran around East Side Park and then across the Okanogan River to Civic League Park, drew 107 participants. Omak’s Halloween Harvest Festival followed the run.
Top adult fun run finisher was Michael McIssac and the top youth finisher was Jonathan Kirk.
In the Halloween Harvest Festival portion of the day, there were six pre-decorated pumpkin winners in the children’s category, said event organizer Nattalie Cariker.
Winners’ names, as provided by organizers, were Kaylee F., Trinity F., Juniper B., Littmann, Holly and Joselyn. No adults entered the contest.
Adult Halloween costume winners were Lois M., witch; Maria E., Cinderella, and Nicole D, lion tamer.
Child Halloween costume winners were Robert C., dinosaur; Slater T., skeleton cow, and Sara E., blue-haired pirate.
Dog costume winners were Lion, owned by Nicole D.; Narwhal, owned by Sara, and Dinosaur, owned by Rachel B.
The pumpkin pie eating contest had two winners who completed the contest at the same time - Spencer Smyth and Landon Bagby.
Rabbits with Machine Guns band performed. Members are singer Ester Law, guitarist Spencer Smyth, guitarist Reyden Sandoval and drummer Killian Cariker.
The Sanderson sisters from the film “Hocus Pocus” stopped by the event and performed, “I Put a Spell on You.” Performing were Witch Winifred, aka Omak Mayor Cindy Gagne; Witch Sara, aka Stacey Okland from Okanogan County Community Coalition, and Witch Mary, Omak City Councilwoman Nattalie Cariker.
