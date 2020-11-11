OMAK – A food drive to benefit Okanogan County Community Action Council is underway.
Frontier Home Health and Hospice, Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic, Family Health Centers-Omak Clinic and Confluence Health-Omak Clinic are coordinating the effort.
Food donations will be collected Nov. 9-20.
Community Action works with several food pantries in the county.
“We are so appreciative of the way our community continues to step up and meet the needs of families who are struggling to put food on the table,” said Lael Duncan, Community Action executive director. “Having enough nutritious food is the best way to prevent and build resistance to illness.
“For children, adequate nutrition determines their ability to learn in school and can make the difference in their futures. We thank the local medical organizations who are challenging each other and the community to embrace the idea that everyone deserves enough to eat.”
The groups said they are excited and encouraged to help those in need.
“We hope this will encourage individuals and other organizations to contribute to the community need as well,” they said.
Donations of non-perishable food or cash can be dropped off at any of the four participating health care locations:
-Mid-Valley Hospital, 810 Jasmine St.
-Confluence Health-Omak Clinic, 916 Koala Drive.
-Frontier Home Health and Hospice, 800 Jasmine St., Suite 2.
-Family Health Centers-Omak Clinic, 1003 Koala Drive.
