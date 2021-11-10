NESPELEM – A Thanksgiving food drive is underway by the Colville Confederated Tribes.
Tribal employees can qualify for a raffle ticket for every five items donated. The prize is a paid day off.
Items sought in the drive are dried mashed potatoes, canned green beans, stuffing mix, gravy mix, canned cranberry sauce, pumpkin or pumpkin pie mix, pumpkin pie spice, evaporated milk, sugar, salt, French fried onions and cream of mushroom soup.
Items may be dropped off at the higher education department on the third floor of the Lucy F. Covington Government Center, 21 Colville St., until Nov. 15.
