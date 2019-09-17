OMAK – A football mini cheer camp is planned Sept. 24-26 at East Omak Elementary School and, on Friday evening, the Omak High School football game.
Boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome, organizers said. The camp runs from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
A fee will be charged. The cost includes a T-shirt and bows.
Participants will perform during the high school football game on Sept. 27. Organizers say youngsters should be at the field by 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m. and the mini cheerleaders will perform during halftime, approximately 7:45 p.m.
Registrations will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 23. Space is limited to the first 50 who sign up.
Proceeds go toward summer cheer camp at UCA Cheer Camps, cheer uniforms and other cheer workshops to improve skills.
