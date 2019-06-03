OKANOGAN – Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter is seeking volunteers to provide foster care to cats, particularly new and pregnant moms.
“As many of you know, we are already over capacity here at the shelter and now that it’s kitten season we are overflowing with moms, kittens and pregnant cats,” said an announcement from the shelter, 4 Spring Coulee Road. “So far in May we have taken in 125 cats, with most of them being moms and kittens.
“We don’t want to turn away any of these cats in need and expanding our foster program is one way we can continue to help all in need. Not only is it a space issue but the shelter is no place for mom and kittens.”
Shelter life is stressful for moms and kittens, and could expose them to illnesses, shelter volunteers said.
“We would love for these moms and kittens to be in a nurturing environment, not in a cage,” said the group. “Many of these moms come to us in rough shape themselves as they have been homeless and doing the best they can to survive.”
Fostering also opens up space in the shelter.
“We are still getting in many strays, sick and injured cats,” said the group.
Information about foster care or the shelter is available on the group’s Facebook page, Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter, or by calling 509-422-3364.
The shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.