OMAK – The Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation has announced its 2019-20 performance series.
Supaman, a Native American dancer and hip-hop artist, will kick off the season with a performance at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
The dancer has dedicated his life to empowering youth and educating listeners with a message of hope, said the foundation.
Farewell Angelina will perform at 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and The Coats will perform at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
Farewell Angelina is an all-female country group with four vocalists who are songwriters and multi-instrumentalists.
The Coats is an a cappella singing group founded in Seattle in 1987.
Both Supaman and The Coats have performed in Omak before.
All three performances will be in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.
