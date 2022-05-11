OKANOGAN - Hamilton Youth Foundation has awarded five $1,000 scholarships and two $1,500 scholarships for high school seniors.
Recipients are Reece Isaak, Coulee City; Amberly Guerrero and Aliyah Finch, Chelan; Kaylee Clark, Loomis, and Brooke Richey, Carson Sasse and Logan Sutton, Tonasket.
Hamilton Youth Foundation was created in 1992 by Hamilton Farm Equipment as a way of giving back to the agricultural community it served. Goal of the foundation is to educate, support and promote Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas amd Ferry counties’ youth who are involved in agriculture and natural resource endeavors.
When Hamilton Farm merged with Washington Tractor in November 2012, Washington Tractor committed to continue funding the foundation. Since Greg Hamilton’s retirement, MGH Equipment LLC has taken over the funding.
Funding comes primarily from a fixed monthly contribution from MGH Equipment LLC. The foundation has been raising and spending about $30,000 per year (until COVID).
In addition to the five to 10 scholarships given out each year, the foundation has provided 4H leadership pins; supported the Chelan, Ferry and Okanogan County fairs’ market stock sales, and provided funds to support various projects in which youth of the area participated, including kids’ corner at the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market.
Foundation directors are Kevin Amsden, vocational ag instructor, Manson; Conor Hamilton, sales manager of MGH Equipment, Okanogan; Jerry Asmussen, cattle rancher, Tonasket; Kyle Acord, teacher, Carlton; Brandi Townsend, cattle ranching family, Okanogan; Julie Pyper, Grant County PUD, Ephrata; Noreen Olma, cattle rancher and health care, Tonasket; Laurie Meyers, retired KOA owner, Winthrop; Chuck Goldmark, wheat and cattle rancher, Okanogan, and Greg Hamilton, MGH Equipment LLC, Okanogan.
