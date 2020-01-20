WENATCHEE - The Community Foundation of North Central Washington is accepting applications for its stronger schools grant from public schools and districts in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
The grant offers up to $5,000 for programs that enrich school experiences for students, support teacher development and other activities that allow schools to achieve their goals better.
One application may be submitted per school and can include several different projects by teachers, staff and so on. School districts can apply separately. Each has a $5,000 cap.
Grants are awarded in June and will support the 2020-2021 school year.
More information is at www.cfncw.org/strongerschools.
